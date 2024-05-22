Star Sports launches promo for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The film captures the essence of devotion, depicting individuals from children to seasoned veterans honing their cricketing skills.
As the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup draws near, Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the tournament, has released a promo film that expresses the love for cricket and the World Cup in the hearts of millions of Indians.
The film captures the essence of devotion, depicting everyday individuals, from young children to seasoned veterans, enthusiastically honing their cricketing skills.
Whether it's swinging an invisible bat, perfecting bowling run-ups, or practicing fielding drills, the film portrays the bond between the nation and its favorite pastime, and how the excitement is peaking as the ICC T20 World Cup approaches.
Speaking on the promo-film, Vikram Passi, head - marketing, Disney Star said, “Cricket is more than a sport in India; & the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is its biggest celebration .The “Air Cricket” campaign is a celebration of our love & passion for the cricket world cup. The campaign is based on a simple idea ,Passion for the cricket world cup in the period preceding & during manifests into people instinctively start playing an imaginary game , start mimicking the actions of our favorite cricketers. The fact that fans of all ages , gender , across the length & breadth of the country have themselves played air cricket on numerous occasions increases the relatability & memorability of the campaign."
With the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 set to commence on June 2, 2024, Star Sports invites cricket enthusiasts from every corner of India to join in the excitement and cheer for Team India. India finds itself placed in Group A alongside Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and the USA.
The tournament will kick off with India's match against Ireland in New York on June 5, followed by clash against Pakistan four days later at the same venue.
Co-hosts USA will face India on June 12 in New York, and India will conclude their group stage fixtures with a match against Canada on June 15. Fans can catch all the action live on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, with matches scheduled to start at 8.00 pm IST.