Star Sports launches promo for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup

Speaking on the promo-film, Vikram Passi, head - marketing, Disney Star said, “Cricket is more than a sport in India; & the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup is its biggest celebration .The “Air Cricket” campaign is a celebration of our love & passion for the cricket world cup. The campaign is based on a simple idea ,Passion for the cricket world cup in the period preceding & during manifests into people instinctively start playing an imaginary game , start mimicking the actions of our favorite cricketers. The fact that fans of all ages , gender , across the length & breadth of the country have themselves played air cricket on numerous occasions increases the relatability & memorability of the campaign."