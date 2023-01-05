Star Sports launches promo for the first ODI Series Of The Year against Sri Lanka

A Star Sports Spokesperson said, “2023 assumes greater importance from an Indian context due to the ICC Cricket World Cup at home later this year. We wish to reinvigorate ODI cricket using the bilateral series as tentpoles which can fuel and channelize the support for Team India, leading up to the ICC event. Every bilateral series will be used to grow the chorus of fans through a common narrative and strengthening our #BelieveInBlue proposition. The promo films exemplify the fan universe we are trying to establish through these films which act as voices for Indian fans at large.”