Star Sports' 'Mauka Man' returns in spooky avatar for Indo-Pak Match

The campaign highlights India’s 'Wait for Eight,' as they look to maintain their unblemished record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, while acknowledging the fervent hopes of Pakistani fans for their team's elusive victory. The film also encapsulates the emotions of Indian cricket fans who vividly remember the World Cup victories against Pakistan and eagerly anticipate another triumph. It also introduces an endearing twist as the ghost of a familiar passionate Pakistani cricket fan, still waiting for his 'Mauka' (opportunity) to see his team win against India in the World Cup, meets the confident Indian ghosts, symbolising the unbroken streak of victories India holds against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The film stars Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill, and renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta. This exceptional ensemble cast seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment to deliver a campaign that is bound to strike a chord with fans across the globe.