Star Sports' 'Mauka Man' returns in spooky avatar for Indo-Pak Match

When India and Pakistan face off in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, it's more than just a sporting event – it's a blockbuster that captures the hearts of millions of passionate fans. As the official broadcaster of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, the Star Sports Network unveils a quirky and emotionally charged campaign film that is sure to leave fans in anticipation and excitement. With India maintaining a perfect record against Pakistan in the ODI Cricket World Cup, having won all seven encounters between the two sides, the upcoming clash set for October 14th, 2023, promises to be a mouth-watering battle that the world eagerly awaits.
The campaign highlights India’s 'Wait for Eight,' as they look to maintain their unblemished record against Pakistan in the ODI World Cup, while acknowledging the fervent hopes of Pakistani fans for their team's elusive victory. The film also encapsulates the emotions of Indian cricket fans who vividly remember the World Cup victories against Pakistan and eagerly anticipate another triumph. It also introduces an endearing twist as the ghost of a familiar passionate Pakistani cricket fan, still waiting for his 'Mauka' (opportunity) to see his team win against India in the World Cup, meets the confident Indian ghosts, symbolising the unbroken streak of victories India holds against Pakistan in ODI World Cups. The film stars Team India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, Bollywood sensation Shehnaz Gill, and renowned stand-up comedian Akash Gupta. This exceptional ensemble cast seamlessly blends cricket and entertainment to deliver a campaign that is bound to strike a chord with fans across the globe.