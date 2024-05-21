Star Sports Network reintroduces the 'Mauka-Mauka' promo ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match

Speaking at the launch of India vs Pakistan promo film by Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, “It's such a great feeling that you would dream of, to get the World Cup trophy in our hands. Even if it was the T20 format, it was the first time, and when you get it in your hands, the feeling is something else. There are some moments in your life that define you, and there was no greater feeling than that World Cup trophy being in our hands. I thank Misbah also because if he didn't get out, we wouldn't win!"