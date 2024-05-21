Star Sports Network reintroduces the 'Mauka-Mauka' promo ahead of the India-Pakistan ICC T20 World Cup match

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The countdown to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 has begun, and cricket fans are eagerly waiting for the ‘Greatest Rivalry’ in sports history: India vs Pakistan, on June 9, 2024, set to be broadcast LIVE and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.
In anticipation of the electrifying showdown between these two arch-rivals, Star Sports Network unveils its promo, bringing back the ‘Mauka Mauka’ characters who have kept fans captivated whenever these two teams meet on the field.
The new instalment of the ‘Mauka’ campaign, created and conceptualised by in-house team of Disney Star, aims to encapsulate this banter between two passionate fans - an Indian fan and a Pakistani fan, Ratan and Altaf, and how the friendly battle for one upmanship has playout out between them over the years.
From the sleeveless Dhoni jersey commemorating India’s 2007 World Cup win to a sledgehammer offered after Pakistan’s 2012 defeat, Ratan’s gestures humorously reflect India’s dominance in ICC events. Despite India winning six times, Pakistan’s first-ever victory over India in the 2021 T20 World Cup added a historic twist to their rivalry, making the upcoming encounter a treat for fans across the globe.
The film is targeted at the light fans of the sport who tune in to the big events, and it does not get bigger than India vs Pakistan at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. Along with the film, the broadcaster will use other inhouse platforms on linear and digital to build further excitement towards the much storied ‘Greatest Rivalry’.
Speaking at the launch of India vs Pakistan promo film by Star Sports, Misbah Ul Haq said, “The thing in World Cups is that India has something special, that no matter how well Pakistan performs and play and however great our team is, in the World Cup, India always win. The previous records suggest that Pakistan has performed better in World Cups against all teams but has only won once versus India at the World Cups, which happened in Dubai.”
Speaking at the launch of India vs Pakistan promo film by Star Sports, Harbhajan Singh said, “It's such a great feeling that you would dream of, to get the World Cup trophy in our hands. Even if it was the T20 format, it was the first time, and when you get it in your hands, the feeling is something else. There are some moments in your life that define you, and there was no greater feeling than that World Cup trophy being in our hands. I thank Misbah also because if he didn't get out, we wouldn't win!"
The campaign film further showcases how the cricketing rivalry between India and Pakistan is unparalleled, it’s an intense battle of two proud cricketing nations, thus dubbed the 'Greatest Rivalry'. Since stakes are high there is a lot of off the field banter and conversation between fans of both the countries in the lead up to the match. Each side wants to have the bragging rights post winning the clash on the cricket field.
The 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup is the biggest yet with 20 sides taking part and there is a return to an old format. All the teams are involved since the initial group stage, with each side playing four games and the top two progressing to the Super 8s.
For this edition of the ICC T20 World Cup, Team India is placed in Group A along with Pakistan, Ireland, Canada, and USA. They will start the competition with a clash against Ireland in New York on June 5, 2024. Four days later, they will play Pakistan at the very same venue on June 9.
Co-hosts USA and India will lock horns on June 12, whereas the Rohit Sharma-led side will bring curtains down to their group stage fixtures with the match against Canada on June 15. To the much delight of fans, all Team India group stage matches will be aired LIVE from 8.00 pm IST on Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar.