Star Sports' new promo shows Dhoni fired up for India-Pakistan clash

Star Sports Network and Disney+ Hotstar, the official broadcasters of ICC tournaments in India, have launched a new campaign for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025. The campaign focuses on the India-Pakistan match. The latest promo film features MS Dhoni and highlights key moments from past encounters between the two teams.

The film opens to the setting of Dhoni guiding a room full of ‘fans-in-training' at a yoga studio. He calmly instructs his ‘students’ who initially are in a meditative state, but the serenity is short-lived as the scene rapidly transforms into a high-energy fan rally. The fans, decked out in traditional fan gear, wield placards, dhols, and team cutouts, chanting slogans for the high-octane clash. Playfully recalling crucial match-ups and unforgettable moments from India-Pakistan encounters, Dhoni leads the charge with lines like “Maachis ki tilli, Shami udao Babar ki gilli!”, “Aasmaan mein chaayega, Kohli Rauf ke chakke chhudayega”, “Ek, do, teen, chaar, Hitman Shaheen ko chauka maar!”, “Aasmaan mein kitne tare? Tutenge TV unke saare”, and “Apna number agla hai, 2017 ka lena badla hai” encapsulating the excitement and spirit of Indian fans. The promo culminates in Dhoni breaking the fourth wall with a cheeky quip: “Ab aayi na feel, India-Pakistan waali?”

Speaking on the promo-film, MS Dhoni said, “India vs. Pakistan is cricket’s greatest rivalry, and the energy around it is something else. Shooting this promo was a lot of fun because it’s exactly how our fans prepare for the big clash—with full passion, crazy chants, and unmatched excitement. Even I had to let go of my calm side and join in because when the stakes are this high, staying cool isn’t easy. The India vs. Pakistan fixture is going to be special, and I can’t wait to see fans bring their energy to this iconic match.”

Sharing the thought behind the promo, Vikram Passi, head of marketing, JioStar Sports said, “Few rivalries in sport match the sheer excitement of India vs. Pakistan—a game fuelled by passion, pride, and unshakable devotion. But in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, one misstep could mean the end of the road to the semi-finals. Our campaign highlights what’s at stake, while this promo celebrates the raw energy of cricket’s most intense showdown, brought to life with MS Dhoni’s charismatic charm.”

India will face Pakistan in the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 on February 23. The team, led by Rohit Sharma, will start their campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 and play their final group-stage match against New Zealand on March 2. All India matches will be broadcast on Star Sports Network and streamed on Disney+ Hotstar at 2:30 PM IST.