Star Sports releases campaign -#BhidegaTohBadhega showcasing the true spirit of #LePanga

The promo delivers the life lesson of “Bhidega toh Badhega” through the sport of kabaddi, using the narrative of you vs the world and doubt vs self-belief to land the example of never giving up in the face of an adversity. Whether it is him against the world or the world against him, whether it’s on the mat or the ‘akhada’, the player battles through the adversity to become a champion. The campaign epitomises the spirit of ‘keep moving forward’, a true testament to the sport of Kabaddi.