Star Sports-Jio Cinema battle intensifies with another IPL campaign

It's round two of the StarSports vs JioCinemas IPL campaigns.
Star Sports has responded to JioCinema’s much spoken about IPL campaign that was launched yesterday.
The Star Sports campaign starring Virat Kohli talks about how one can evoke a stadium-like feeling by watching the IPL on Television with everybody.
“Har match ke liye stadium wali feeling chaiye boss, jo aati hai sirf TV par,” says Kohli.
JioCinema had launched an IPL campaign starring MS Dhoni and Suryakumar Yadav. The ad spoke about how JioCinema can offer a superior experience to viewers with various features like muti-cam viewing, 360-degree camera etc.
This seems to be round two of the ad wars between JioCinema and StarSports who are both trying their best to capture maximum eyeballs as well as advertisers this IPL season. In the earlier ads as well both the brands talked about how one medium is better than the other.
JioCinema has stated there are more films lined up for the ‘Digital India Ka Digital TATA IPL' campaign, so it will be interesting to see how StarSports will respond to them.
Both the brands have roped in the biggest names in cricket- MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli as the face of their campaigns. So, while the IPL is scheduled to commence from 31st March 2023, the audiences have a whole another tournament between Jio Cinema and StarSports to witness and enjoy before the IPL actually begins.