Star Sports ropes in Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi...

Indian broadcaster Star Sports has roped in actors Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi for the upcoming Paytm sponsored India versus Australia ODI Series which begins on January 14. With both actors supporting opposite teams, the duo will be seen taking digs at each other in the campaign.
Conceptualised by the in-house creative team at Star Sports, the campaign depicts the two actors as friends who live in India and Australia respectively. It thrives on the banter between the two – in which each takes on the other in several one-upmanship contests. While Anil Kapoor is seen backing India from Bhopal, Jaaved Jaaferi guns for the Aussies from Brisbane – in a conversation over a video call.
Australia had defeated India in their 2018-19 home series, with a team that did not feature the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith. India are gunning for revenge, but it won't be easy with Warner and Smith back in the line-up. The series will also see the clash of two in-form bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins as the world's two best bowlers jostle for supremacy in what seems like a #BattleOfEquals.
The two rival teams have faced each other in many fascinating matches earlier, and are therefore looking to start the new decade of their rivalry with yet another series. The Paytm India versus Australia ODI series will comprise three ODIs and will be broadcast exclusively on the Star Sports Network and Hotstar.