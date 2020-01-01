Star Sports ropes in Anil Kapoor and Jaaved Jaaferi...

Australia had defeated India in their 2018-19 home series, with a team that did not feature the duo of David Warner and Steve Smith. India are gunning for revenge, but it won't be easy with Warner and Smith back in the line-up. The series will also see the clash of two in-form bowlers in Jasprit Bumrah and Pat Cummins as the world's two best bowlers jostle for supremacy in what seems like a #BattleOfEquals.