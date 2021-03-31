By afaqs! news bureau
Advertising

Star TV Network wants you to live the HD life

It urges you to subscribe to its HD packages, rather than consume entertainment in standard definition.

Some people buy a smartphone so that they can play the most processor-heavy games on it. But, they end up playing not a single game on their handset.

Star TV Network’s new spot talks about one such person (Rohit). When a woman (Geeta) visits him for the first time, mind you, she hasn’t seen his face, she assumes the best when she spots posters of a fit guy. When Rohit emerges from the room, there’s a lot left to be desired.

Similarly, Rohit has bought an HD TV, but hasn’t subscribed to a single high-definition channel. What’s the use of buying such a TV, then?

“Is your HD TV as good as a showpiece? Let it live up to its name!” states the network.

