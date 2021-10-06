Starbucks’ 50th anniversary ad spot highlights the brand’s positive impact on people

Conceptualised by the leading coffeehouse chain’s in-house creative team and ‘Big Spaceship’ agency, the ad highlights how Starbucks has been a part of the consumer’s journey over the years.
Recently, Starbucks, the leading American multinational coffeehouse chain, completed 50 years of its inception. The first Starbucks opened in Seattle, Washington (state) in 1971.
To celebrate its landmark anniversary, Starbucks has rolled out an ad film, as a part of its global campaign. The ad highlights how Starbucks has been a part of the consumer’s journey over the years.
The 60-second spot shows a regular customer coming in to a Starbucks outlet for his usual cup of coffee and a couple on their first date. It showcases how the brand has created a positive impact on people and planet Earth. It is something that is also grounded in what Starbucks has learned over the past 50 years.
The campaign is conceptualised by Starbucks’ in-house creative team in partnership with ‘Big Spaceship’, its creative agency of record. The production support was provided by ‘We The People’, while ‘Cut+Run’ handled editorial.
Sharing his thoughts in a blog post, Kevin Johnson, CEO, Starbucks, wrote, “... Since 1971, we have sought to inspire and nurture the human spirit by asking ourselves, repeatedly and frequently: what’s possible? I ask you that same question today. What is possible if we spend the next 50 years using what we’ve learned in our first 50 to make people’s lives better, the planet better, and all of humanity, better?”
Starbucks currently operates in 33,000-plus locations worldwide. Since the beginning, the brand’s mission has been “to inspire and nurture the human spirit – one person, one cup and one neighbourhood at a time.”
Earlier this year, the brand launched ‘FoodShare’ program, as a part of its 50th anniversary campaign. The program rolled out across the US in all of Starbucks’ nearly 9,000 cafes, and donated the unsold food to those who needed it most.