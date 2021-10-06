Starbucks’ 50th anniversary ad spot highlights the brand’s positive impact on people

Sharing his thoughts in a blog post, Kevin Johnson, CEO, Starbucks, wrote, “... Since 1971, we have sought to inspire and nurture the human spirit by asking ourselves, repeatedly and frequently: what’s possible? I ask you that same question today. What is possible if we spend the next 50 years using what we’ve learned in our first 50 to make people’s lives better, the planet better, and all of humanity, better?”