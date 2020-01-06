Starcom bags the INR 100 crore upGrad account

upGrad co-founder and MD, Mayank Kumar said, “Online as a category is growing at a fast pace. Our campaign round the year in 2020 is to create larger awareness in the working professionals' group on the urgency of constant learning, what we at upGrad call LifeLong Learning. We decided to partner with Starcom since their team stood out with their data-centric approach and ability to deliver on core business KPIs. They were able to demonstrate an effective, integrated approach to planning where all media is used to grow both short-term and long-term prospects.”