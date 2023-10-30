State Bank of India appoints MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

As the brand ambassador of SBI, MS Dhoni, will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns. His capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI, to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country. This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership.