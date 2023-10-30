State Bank of India appoints MS Dhoni as Brand Ambassador

Dhoni will be a part of various marketing and promotional campaigns.
State Bank of India (SBI) has announced its collaboration with the cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, as the bank's official Brand Ambassador.
As the brand ambassador of SBI, MS Dhoni, will play a pivotal role in various marketing and promotional campaigns. His capacity to maintain composure in stressful situations and his renowned ability for clear thinking and rapid decision-making under duress makes him the ideal choice that resonates with SBI, to connect with its customers and stakeholders across the country. This association symbolises the bank's commitment to forging deeper connections with its customers, reflecting the values of reliability and leadership.
On the occasion, Dinesh Khara, chairman, SBI said, "We are pleased to onboard MS Dhoni as brand ambassador of SBI.Dhoni’s association with SBI as a satisfied customer makes him a perfect embodiment of our brand's ethos. With this partnership, we aim to reinforce our commitment to serving the nation and our customers with trust, integrity, and unwavering dedication."