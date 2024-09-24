Stayfree encourages parents to start period talks by asking sons to buy a sanitary napkin

Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and business unit head- Essential Health, Kenvue said, “Periods have traditionally been a hush hush conversation limited to the women of the house with male members asked to look away creating a society where periods are seen as social stigma. When one half of the population is kept out this conversation true change in society is impossible. At Stayfree®, we are committed to normalizing period conversations and to create a world where no girl feels shame, fear or discomfort about periods. In our fourth edition, we take a real actionable step by not only urging parents to tell their sons ‘It’s just a period’ but also perhaps to go buy a sanitary napkin for their mother or sister taking a decisive step to end generations of stigma associated with periods.”