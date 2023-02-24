Stayfree onboards Kiara Advani as Brand Ambassador

The brand has launched campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’, reinforcing the brand’s promise for long-lasting protection up to 12 hours.
Stayfree®, one of India’s leading brands in women's menstrual hygiene today named Bollywood’s superstar and popular youth icon Kiara Advani, as its brand ambassador, and the face of its latest campaign for Stayfree Secure XL pads. Kiara Advani represents the ethos and principles of the brand and reflects the women of modern India.
Stayfree has always been a champion for women empowerment, supporting them in their journey to fulfil their dreams. Young women’s path to financial independence is often not smooth, they have to negotiate various problems, people’s attitudes and realities including periods which act as hurdles to their dreams and sometimes forces them to miss opportunities. Stayfree Secure XL with its unique LeakLock technology offers up to 12 hours leakage protection giving women an opportunity to maximize every moment.
In its latest marketing campaign designed by DDB Mudra for Stayfree Secure XL, Kiara represents the hustle and can-do spirit of women entrepreneurs who are confident with ambitions, who need day-long protection and comfort, making Stayfree Secure XL with its 12 hours leakage protection her preferred choice.
Commenting on her association with Stayfree, Kiara Advani said, "Modern women today are unstoppable and I truly believe nothing could bog down the spirit, determination and courage of today’s woman. I am glad to become the new face of Stayfree and represent this iconic brand that strives to help millions of young girls and women fulfill their aspirations, free from the fear, shame and discomfort associated with periods. Stayfree Secure XL offers comfort and long-lasting protection up to 12 hours enabling women to live to their lives to the fullest potential, without letting anything come between their dreams. I am proud to be a part of this empowering campaign that celebrates the can-do spirit of young women.”
Speaking on the new campaign, Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and Essential Health BU Head, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health said, “Stayfree has always celebrated the spirit and strength of young women. With Stayfree XL’s latest campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’, the brand empowers women to fulfil their dreams and aspirations by leading life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. We are delighted to onboard Kiara Advani as part of Stayfree family. She represents the aspirational young women of today’s generation. Through our association with Kiara Advani, we aim to accelerate the brand’s mission of empowering women to seize every moment, pursue their dreams, and not miss on any opportunity, even during their periods.”
Rahul Mathew, chief creative officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “We’ve all heard the adage - too much to do, too little time. There’s no generation that’s felt it more than the youth of today. Stayfree believes that every girl should have total control over their time and what they want to do with it… even when she’s on her period. In Kiara we have the perfect person to deliver this message. She too does it all and is someone that girls of today look up to.”
The new campaign goes live on 24th February and will be seen across leading television and social media platforms.