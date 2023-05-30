Stayfree’s digital campaign inspires women to pursue their dreams fearlessly

Digital showcase of 12 everyday unstoppable women across 12 hours highlighting their professional journey, aspirations, and challenges.
Stayfree, launched its latest social media campaign spotlighting incredible stories of young women across various professional groups in pursuit of their dreams.
Earlier this year, Stayfree XL unveiled its latest campaign ‘Din tumhare saath chalega’. As an extension of the campaign, Stayfree is presenting inspirational stories of 12 young women from different walks of life, all pursuing their dreams without limiting their days or their lives with the fear, shame, and discomfort of periods. The video captures the long but enriching days of these confident young women where Stayfree is their partner by providing napkins that offer up to 12 hours of leakage protection*. The digital video highlights the dreams and ambitions of these unstoppable women, the challenges they face during periods, and their need for a sanitary napkin that offers them longstanding leakage protection enabling them to pursue their aspirations.
Through the digital campaign, Stayfree aims to partner with women on their difficult period days and help them fulfill their dreams and lead life on their terms, so their day marches to their beat. Stayfree Secure XL gives women physical comfort and mental peace up to 12 hours of leakage protection* through its unique LeakLock technology to enable women to be their best all day and seize every opportunity.
Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health BU head, Kenvue said, “Stayfree has always been a champion for women empowerment and celebrated their unwavering spirit to pursue their aspirations. Many women in modern India strive for financial independence while battling societal attitudes and various problems including periods that sometimes force them to miss opportunities. The brand believes that periods should not come in the way of young girls and their dreams. As part of our latest digital campaign, Stayfree spotlights everyday women and their inspirational stories encouraging women to fearlessly chase their dreams without letting periods come their way. With Stayfree Secure XL, we aim to empower women by providing them with a superior product with up to 12 hours of leakage protection* to ensure comfort and hygiene to help women feel at ease during their period and live their life to the fullest.”