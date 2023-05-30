Stayfree’s digital campaign inspires women to pursue their dreams fearlessly

Commenting on the campaign, Manoj Gadgil, vice president, marketing and essential health BU head, Kenvue said, “Stayfree has always been a champion for women empowerment and celebrated their unwavering spirit to pursue their aspirations. Many women in modern India strive for financial independence while battling societal attitudes and various problems including periods that sometimes force them to miss opportunities. The brand believes that periods should not come in the way of young girls and their dreams. As part of our latest digital campaign, Stayfree spotlights everyday women and their inspirational stories encouraging women to fearlessly chase their dreams without letting periods come their way. With Stayfree Secure XL, we aim to empower women by providing them with a superior product with up to 12 hours of leakage protection* to ensure comfort and hygiene to help women feel at ease during their period and live their life to the fullest.”