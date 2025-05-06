Stayfree’s latest ad tackles common tampon misconceptions

Stayfree has expanded its menstrual hygiene product range with the launch of Stayfree Tampons by o.b. The new product combines o.b.'s tampon technology with Stayfree’s brand presence in India. The move aims to offer more period protection options for Indian women.

Designed by a female gynaecologist, come with Dynamic Fit technology and a SilkTouch cover. The tampons are built to adapt to the body for effective absorption and claim to offer up to 100% leakage protection. They are positioned as an alternative to pads, aiming to reduce issues like chafing, wetness, discomfort, and visible blood.

“How is the period experience different with a tampon?”, “Does a tampon hurt?”, “How often does one need to change a tampon?”, “Will a tampon get lost?” Women are often concerned about these and many more such questions. To spread awareness and debunk common myths around tampons, Stayfree has launched a new digital film conceptualised by the DDB Mudra Group, enabling women to choose and use tampons with confidence. Stayfree Tampons has released a campaign highlighting common period-related concerns such as wetness, sudden flow, and staining. The films aim to address these issues directly and position Stayfree Tampons by o.b. as a practical solution for managing periods without interruption.

The new campaign will be seen across popular digital media platforms like YouTube and Instagram. Stayfree has also collaborated with national and regional influencers, and women’s health experts across markets to create awareness and address myths about tampons.

Manoj Gadgil, business unit head-essential health and vice president, marketing, Kenvue India, “At Stayfree, we understand that every woman experiences her period differently, and no two days feel the same. That’s why, Stayfree provides a wide range of products, giving women the freedom to choose what works best for them – keeping them comfortable and confident throughout their cycle. We’re excited to introduce Stayfree Tampons by o.b., designed by a female gynaecologist that liberate women from constant period reminders and offering them a completely new period experience, where they have the freedom to do whatever they wish to – even go for a swim, for example! With our new digital campaign, we bring to life the benefit of a liberating new period experience with tampons and also educate consumers on their usage, truly empowering them to choose the product that best serve their needs."

Harshada Menon and Siddhesh Khatavkar, executive creative directors, DDB Mudra shared, “Despite being a great period option, girls still hesitate to even try a tampon. So, we took all the doubts & questions girls have about tampons and presented them in a fun and hopefully in a convincing way.”

Stayfree Tampons are available in two variants, regular flow with a pack of 10 and 20 tampons as well as Super flow which comes with a pack of 10 tampons.

