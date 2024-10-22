StevePriya wins creative mandate for D'Decor and its eco-conscious home decor brand Sansaar

StevePriya, a fast growing creative & content agency, has been awarded the creative mandate for D'Decor Exports and the social media responsibilities for Sansaar, D'Decor’s eco-conscious home decor brand.
D'Decor Exports, renowned for producing over 100,000 square meters of high-quality fabrics daily, has chosen the agency to enhance its brand presence through innovative creative strategies. As the company continues to expand its decor offerings across categories like curtains, upholstery, bed linen, blinds, wallpapers, and rugs, StevePriya will play a crucial role in reinforcing its market leadership and global appeal.
Commenting on the partnership, Sanjana Arora, Business Head, Sansaar said, “We are excited to collaborate with StevePriya, whose creative expertise will help us continue to lead the market with innovative ideas and a strong brand presence. This partnership will enable us to tell our story in a more compelling way, both for D'Decor and Sansaar.”
“We are thrilled to partner with D'Decor and Sansaar. While D’Decor is now synonymous with the home decor category, Sansaar is built around sustainability and a conscious mindset.” said Priya Pardiwalla & Steve Mathias, chief creative officers, StevePriya. “We will focus on creating engaging content while deepening the connection with consumers across all platforms.”
StevePriya will also oversee social media duties for Sansaar, a brand dedicated to sustainable luxury in home decor. With its commitment to mindful living and eco-friendly practices, Sansaar aims to inspire consumers to make conscious choices, aligning perfectly with StevePriya's creative vision.