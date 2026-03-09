Advertisment
Sting celebrates India’s World Cup wins with Instagram post

The visual highlights India’s six World Cup wins, including men’s titles in 1983, 2007, 2011 and 2024, along with the women’s T20 World Cup victory in 2025.

afaqs! news bureau
Sting

Sting Energy has released an Instagram post referencing India’s World Cup victories in men’s and women’s cricket.

The visual highlights six World Cup wins, including men’s titles in 1983 (ODI), 2007 (T20), 2011 (ODI) and 2024 (T20), along with women’s achievements such as the 2025 T20 World Cup victory.

The post connects the theme of powerful six-hitting moments in cricket with the brand’s ongoing 'Longer the Six, louder the Sting sonic' campaign.

The campaign features cricketers Yuvraj Singh and Ravi Shastri and focuses on memorable moments in cricket associated with big sixes.

The Instagram creative brings together references to men’s and women’s cricket, presenting them within a single visual.

