Sting® partners with Paytm for UPI cashback offer

With the festive season around the corner, Sting® has partnered with Paytm, India’s largest digital payments and financial services company and the pioneer of QR and mobile payments, to offer its consumers an electrifying and value-for-money offering, which will add a jolt of energy to their celebrations. With the purchase of every Sting® PET bottle of 250ML, consumers will be entitled for a cashback* of INR 40 on their first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer can be redeemed by scanning Paytm’s QR code on the Sting® bottle, and entering the promo code, which will be printed on its reverse side of the label.
Accompanying this festive offer, Sting® has also unveiled a quirky campaign, featuring the brand ambassador and superstar Akshay Kumar. The galvanising TVC encourages the audiences to live each moment with Sting®’s quintessential can-do-energy.
Set in the backdrop of a tennis match, the highly entertaining film sees Akshay Kumar unveiling this invigorating offer to consumers. In the TVC, we see Akshay’s surprise at the cashback* of INR 40 on the purchase of an INR 20 Sting® bottle, who then excitedly tells his tennis partner about the offer. She quips in disbelief that if an offer like this was true, then Akshay can play tennis which is a game of two, all by himself. Akshay then takes a sip of Sting® and is recharged with a jolt of electrifying energy as he finishes a match of tennis alone, leaving his partner in awe. She is astonished as she looks at her phone and receives a cashback of INR 40.
Speaking on the offer and the TVC, Naseeb Puri, Senior Marketing Director, Energy, Hydration & Flavours, PepsiCo India, said, “We are elated to join hands with Paytm to provide this never seen before offering to our consumers to bolster the festivities. Sting is known to do things that no one has ever done before. And it reflects in everything that we do. Through this campaign we continue to live the philosophy as we offer double the amount of cashback to our consumers for their first Paytm UPI transaction. The offer enables our consumers to get guaranteed cashback on their first UPI transaction. We are excited about this offer and hope that it would electrify the festivities a little."
Commenting on the film, brand ambassador Akshay Kumar said, “I am thrilled to associate with Sting for their never seen before festive cashback offering with Paytm. Sting’s philosophy of ‘Can-Do’ energy and electrifying life's regular moments resonates with my belief of seizing every moment in life. The TVC is a portrayal of this invigorating energy. I am sure that this offer will brighten up our consumers’ festivities this year.”
Paytm Spokesperson said, “Being the pioneer of QR and mobile payments in the country, we have enabled users to ‘scan and pay’ while also enabling them with superfast Paytm UPI money transfers We are glad to be associated with Sting, which is one of the most loved beverage brands in the country, to offer users an extra cashback delight with an energizing bottle of Sting.”
The new Sting® TVC will be amplified across TV, digital, outdoor, and social media with a 360-degree campaign. Sting® is available in small single serve packs of 200ml and 250ml and multi serve pack of 500 ml across all modern and traditional retail outlets in India, as well as on leading e-commerce platforms.
The creative agency of this campaign is Leo Burnett.