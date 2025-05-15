Stirred Creative wins Ad Club Bangalore 5-a-side Football Tournament

The Ad Club Bangalore held its annual football tournament from May 10 to 12 at South United Football Club, RBANMS Ground in Ulsoor. The event saw advertising, media, and digital agencies from Bengaluru competing.
In the final, Stirred Creative secured the championship title with a 5-1 victory over Initiative Media. The tournament saw participation from Wirality Media, Freeflow Creative Services, Concept Public Relations, Stirred Creative, Dentsu, Mad About Digital, Initiative Media, Madison, Insane Labs, Group M, Born HI Digital and Owled - all bringing their A-game to the field.
Individual Performance Highlights:
Best Player: Daryl from Stirred Creative
Player of the Tournament: Mili from Stirred Creative
Best Goalkeeper: Bhagat from Madison
“The Ad Club Bangalore’s 5-A-Side Football Tournament continues to be a highlight of our calendar, fostering a spirit of community and healthy competition within the advertising industry. The 2025 edition surpassed all expectations and we eagerly look forward to expanding our scope to include more sports in the future,” said Laeeq Ali, president of the Ad Club Bangalore.
“We witnessed some remarkable football over these three days. The competition was fierce, but the sportsmanship and camaraderie displayed by all the teams were truly inspiring. Congratulations to the champions and a heartfelt thank you to every participant for making this event a success!” said Arunava Seal, Ad Club tournament organiser.