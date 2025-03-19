Stockholders approve Omnicom’s proposed acquisition of Interpublic

Omnicom and Interpublic announced that each company’s respective stockholders approved Omnicom’s previously announced acquisition of Interpublic at each company’s Special Meeting of Stockholders.The companies remain on track to complete the transaction in the second half of 2025.

“We are very pleased to reach this important milestone. The strong support of our stockholders confirms the compelling value proposition of the transaction and the leading-edge services, products and platforms it will create for our people and clients,” said John Wren, chairman and CEO, Omnicom.

“With an overwhelming majority voting in favour of the transaction, it is clear that our stockholders see the immense opportunity of Interpublic joining forces with Omnicom,” said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, Interpublic. “Their approval reflects the tremendous potential we have to create one of the most dynamic, client-focused, and forward-leaning organisations in our industry that will deliver significant shareholder value for years to come.”

The companies expect the transaction will close in the second half of 2025, subject to required regulatory approvals and other customary conditions.

As previously announced, upon completion of the stock-for-stock transaction, Interpublic shareholders will receive 0.344 Omnicom shares for each share of Interpublic common stock they own. Following the closing of the transaction, Omnicom shareholders will own 60.6% of the combined company and Interpublic shareholders will own 39.4%, on a fully diluted basis.

The final voting results for each company’s Special Meeting will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in separate Current Reports on Form 8-K.