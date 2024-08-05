STOK launches revamped brand identity to celebrate all forms of chill

Further, speaking about the campaign, Nitin Gupta, founder and MD of Asymmetrique, commented: "In the beer category, packaging becomes the first point of brand connect with consumers. Our goal was to create a campaign that not only showcased the new packaging, but also allowed consumers to connect with their beer type through STOK Panda’s brand-new avatars. This then translated into a connect with the beer type exemplified by the chosen Panda avatar. A brand-new website was also launched alongside, which allowed old and new STOK discoverers to immerse themselves into the STOK philosophy and truly live the chill"