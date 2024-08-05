STOK launches revamped brand identity to celebrate all forms of chill

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
STOK, an Indore-based beer brand, a flagship product of MEBL, unveil a brand new look and revamped brand identity through a comprehensive digital campaign. The campaign aims to connect with audiences through beer persona-based visual connect and encourages everyone to embrace their unique modes of relaxation with STOK beer with the new positioning “Live The Chill”.
The campaign features the STOK Panda in a fresh and engaging way, each representing one of its popular beer variants. The campaign assigns distinct personalities to the mascot, with the adventurous one representing STOK Strong, the laid-back for STOK Lager, and the poised for STOK Wheat. This approach is intended to make the brand more relatable and appealing to consumers.
The campaign, conceptualised and executed by marketing solutions agency Asymmetrique, was carried out in three phases. In the first phase of the campaign, the STOK panda mysteriously disappeared from the packaging creating a wave of curiosity and speculations over social media. This unexpected twist sparked conversations and engagement, fuelled by participation from influencers such as Sensibly Insensible, Omkar and Shreya Jain.
The second phase featured teasers and influencer activities and interactive posts. The final phase unveiled the Panda's stunning makeover through an engaging video coupled with the announcement of STOK's return on an all-new packaging design. This phase included the release of STOK Personality Film, influencer collaborations and an AR filter integration, providing an immersive and interactive experience for the audience.
Sharing his vision behind the rebranding, Vedant Kedia, CEO, MEBL says, "We wanted STOK to have a unique appeal that caters to beer choices sought by Gen Z. This generation values individuality and seeks out brands that resonate with them on a personal level. The idea behind creating the three STOK Pandas was to reflect that spirit. This campaign has brought our vision for the brand alive via a campaign that makes the brand stand out even more. Asymmetrique has done a fantastic job in conceptualising this campaign and bringing our vision to life."
Further, speaking about the campaign, Nitin Gupta, founder and MD of Asymmetrique, commented: "In the beer category, packaging becomes the first point of brand connect with consumers. Our goal was to create a campaign that not only showcased the new packaging, but also allowed consumers to connect with their beer type through STOK Panda’s brand-new avatars. This then translated into a connect with the beer type exemplified by the chosen Panda avatar. A brand-new website was also launched alongside, which allowed old and new STOK discoverers to immerse themselves into the STOK philosophy and truly live the chill"
Last year, STOK launched its YouTube channel “STOK ‘N CHILL,” transitioning from a beer brand to a lifestyle experience with its community of Chillkeepers. The first initiative is Laughter Brewery, a stand-up comedy channel for those who enjoy humor with their beer.