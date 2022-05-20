Stonks Studios bags Swiggy India’s Social Voice

Stonks will now officially manage Swiggy’s socials across channels
Stonks Studios, a Mumbai-based content house, announces a significant development in their ongoing partnership with Swiggy India, India’s leading on-demand convenience platform.
After having worked on pilot for three months exclusively for their Twitter, Stonks will now officially manage Swiggy’s socials across channels. This team of digital content creators with an average age of 24 years took charge on April 15, and are creating innovative ways to bring out the voice of the brand on socials.
Sneha John, director-marketing at Swiggy notes, “Social media has significantly evolved over the last couple of years, and we needed an agile team that would think content first for the Swiggy social media handles. We are super excited to work with the young team of content creators at Stonks Studios and hope to do some fun and exciting work together.
Nikhil Jain, co-founder Stonks Studios observes, “It is impressive how much trust and open-mindedness the Swiggy team has for young creators. They are open to the ever-changing internet culture which speaks volumes about the brand and its growth.”
Nikhil is also a content creator who goes by the name @niquotein on Instagram & Twitter and has a community of 100k followers across.
It is a major milestone for Stonks Studios. Not even a year old, Stonks has not only bagged but sustained valuable partnerships with its clients. The clientele itself is more than impressive. Apart from Swiggy, which operates in over 500 cities, Stonks has been successfully providing its content services to some of the biggest and notable brands and startups in the country, including Amazon Minitv, Bewakoof.com, FamPay, among others. Amidst all of this, there is one important takeaway here for the brands: the numbers, the brand love, all Stonks when Stonks Studios rein in for you.``Last 6 months have only been a roller coaster that is going up, we can't wait to tell you about our work in metaverse and more," said Tanisha Fagwani, co-founder.
Stonks Studios is a collective of young creators hunted meticulously from across the country by its four co-founders- Tanisha Fagwani, Nikhil Jain, Manoj Mehta and Maseehur Rahmaan. More than just an agency set-up, it is a content house that creates fun and data driven content on the internet in collaboration with and for brands. Their modus operandi is primarily humour and culturally relevant conversations that they present to the internet friendly audience.