Stonks Studios bags Swiggy India’s Social Voice

It is a major milestone for Stonks Studios. Not even a year old, Stonks has not only bagged but sustained valuable partnerships with its clients. The clientele itself is more than impressive. Apart from Swiggy, which operates in over 500 cities, Stonks has been successfully providing its content services to some of the biggest and notable brands and startups in the country, including Amazon Minitv, Bewakoof.com, FamPay, among others. Amidst all of this, there is one important takeaway here for the brands: the numbers, the brand love, all Stonks when Stonks Studios rein in for you.``Last 6 months have only been a roller coaster that is going up, we can't wait to tell you about our work in metaverse and more," said Tanisha Fagwani, co-founder.