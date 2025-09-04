Stop Shots: iCubesWire’s new studio for 10-15 second ads

iCubesWire Films, part of the iCubesWire Martech group, has launched a new offering called Stop Shots. The studio will exclusively focus on creating 10-15 second ad films designed to deliver impactful messages in a crisp, short format.

The studio will leverage data intelligence and consumption trends to predict and analyze consumer behavior. Its aim is to create films that are visually striking while balancing emotional resonance with cultural relevance. The idea is to deliver strong emotional and aspirational messages that drive higher customer engagement in an evolving content landscape.

With consumer behavior across markets undergoing dramatic shifts and platforms like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts dominating attention, content consumption has become more fragmented. This has pushed brands to adopt short, cinematic digital video commercials that can make connections within seconds.

Commenting on the launch, Sahil Chopra, Co-Founder and CEO, iCubesWire, said, “Today’s consumer is navigating to everything which is short and crisp and attention spans have fallen drastically. We analyze the consumer behavior and create films basis that. We already have more than a dozen customers benefiting from short ad formats and now we wanted to announce this launch.”

In India, language, culture and traditions vary significantly across regions, making hyper-localized short videos a critical investment. A 10-second ad rooted in a relatable cultural setting is more likely to resonate than a one-minute TV commercial.

The challenge remains to build recall, and short ad films are positioned to do just that by cutting through the noise and sparking conversations within a 10-15 second frame.