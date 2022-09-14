Story Brews Communications to manage Public Relations mandate for Bhive Group

The agency will manage industry alliances and help the client in building thought leadership in addition to public relations.
Country’s boutique PR firm, Story Brews communications is now the official public relations agency for leading Bengaluru-based investment and workspaces firm, Bhive Group. The mandate that Story Brews received has been won after a multi-agency pitch and will involve Industry platforms events, media networking and public relations.
Additionally, the agency will help the Group in forging industry alliances across various forums and platforms and build thought leadership within the market.
Founded by Shesh Rao Papilikar, Sandeep Gupta and Monnappa Bayavanda, Bhive Workspace has been operational since 2014 and has consistently grown over the past 6-7 years. At present, the company is operational in 16 locations in Bengaluru, covering 700,000 sq ft of space. Leading corporates—from mid-sized to large-sized—are using the Group’s co-working and managed offices. The Group also has a Bhive Fund, an independent Fintech-focused entity, which provides investment opportunities to an individual though revenue-based financing and fractional ownership model.
Commenting on the mandate win, Natasha Gupta, founder of story Brews said, “Story Brews, since its formation in April 2021, has partnered with leading companies & start-ups to promote their brand & building thought leadership. Bhive’s mandate adds to our portfolio and will be a key account in terms of servicing and promotion. Our long association and understanding with the real estate sector, technology and financial services sectors will help us in making a stronger pitch for the brand’s promotion.”
“We have always believed in right kind of brand presence for BHIVE. Right messaging of our brand to external world becomes extremely crucial. It is important to have a PR agency which is able to give its time to understand the founders and the brand essence. Natasha and team is really able to do that extremely well. We are happy that we partnered with Story Brews” - Shesh Rao Paplikar, founder & CEO, BHIVE Group.