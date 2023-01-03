Story Digital bags integrated mandate for Revamp Moto

The account was won post a multi-agency pitch.
Story Digital won an integrated mandate for Shark Tank-backed Revamp Moto - a two-wheeler EV brand. The account was landed post a multi-agency pitch and is now being managed by the agency's Delhi ofﬁce.
As per the mandate, the agency will oversee the brand's full-funnel marketing, which includes web development, performance, and digital marketing. As the strategic media partner, they will manage their branding and performance campaigns with the best of their talent and capabilities.
Speaking on the win, Rohan Chawla, co-founder of Story Digital, said, "We are very excited to take on this brand which is as young and wild as our team. As we expand our reach into new markets, we look forward to boosting their digital presence and providing effective digital media strategies through our expertise. ”
Revamp Moto — a Nashik-based manufacturer of electric two-wheelers, won over investors on Shark Tank India in December 2021 and recently launched India’s first transformable EV called the RM Buddie 25 in the metaverse with Story Digital.
Pritesh Mahajan, founder and CEO of Revamp Moto, said, “As entrepreneurs, it was a dream come true for all the co-founders at Revamp since we had always been keen followers of the show. Story Digital is young, creative and passionate about storytelling, so we feel they’ll be a great fit for Revamp Moto's brand. Their knack for marketing to the youth will help us reach new audiences by using marketing strategies that are both engaging and creative.”
Story Digital focuses on devising consumer-centric solutions to drive Culture, Commerce, and Communities for brands with their key focus on growth. Building young, wild, and digital brand experiences for the next generation, they intend to do the same with Revamp Moto as well.