Story Digital bags the digital growth and performance mandate for OneFriday

One Friday is a global kidswear brand.
Story Digital will now be in charge of one of India’s leading kidswear brands - OneFriday’s growth strategy formulation and will provide them with Conversion Rate Optimisation, Performance Advertising, and Influencer Marketing services.
Rohan Chawla, co-founder, Story Digital, says, “OneFriday is such an iconic kidswear brand in the Indian market. Their designs narrate stories of surreal adventures & travels for kids. We want to capture the innocence of the brand with a pinch of strategy along with a pot full of trends and concentrate on constructing performance marketing strategies that will support the growth of OneFriday’s digital presence.”
These strategies will increase OneFriday’s ability to offer quality kids wear not just on their own website, but also on other well-known platforms effectively.
“Without a doubt, digital has become the new reality for every industry in India. And therefore, we aim to gain maximum value from it using engaging digital campaigns. We look forward to seeing our strengthened association with Story Digital turning more fruitful in the coming months,” Nikita Sawhney, director, OneFriday said.
Story Digital focuses on devising consumer centric solutions to drive Culture, Commerce and Communities for brands and businesses with their key focus on growth. Ticking the first phase of optimizing conversion rates for OneFriday customers, the team claims that it is now focusing on touching a ROAS of 5x in the next 6 months through a multi-channel approach while helping the brand utilize all the digital touch-points that would lead them to their digital goal.