Story Digital bags the digital mandate for Legends League Cricket

Legends League Cricket T20 has appointed Story Digital as the creative agency for its digital communication. The appointment is in line with the league's goal of bringing the best Legends sports from around the world.
As per the mandate, Story Digital will handle its digital marketing, the scope for which will encompass social media management, communications, design, and community engagement across all digital channels.
Rohan Chawla, co-founder of Story Digital, says, "As a team, we have always been passionate about creating memorable experiences for cricket fans and players alike. We have continuously proved our prowess in sports marketing and this win is just another testament to our expertise in delivering exceptional social engagement results with solid content creation abilities. We can't wait to bring our innovative ideas and integrated solutions to the table for the 2nd most watched cricket league, after the IPL. This is a huge moment for our team and we look forward to creating a social presence for a tournament that will be talked about for years to come."
An international T-20 cricket league, Legends League Cricket features players who have recently retired from their respective teams. In Muscat, Oman Cricket Academy Ground, three teams - India Maharajas, Asia Lions, and World Giants - participated in the inaugural Legends League Cricket tournament in January 2022.
The second edition, which featured teams from six significant cities owned by private franchises, was held in India in September 2022. Legends League announced its third season - LLC Masters - that took place in Qatar from March 10 to March 20, 2023, and was entirely covered by Story Digital.
“Creating a digital presence for any sports event is an exciting yet challenging phase and Story Digital is a tremendous partner to have for LLC Masters. As a team, they understood our vision and worked towards creating a social engagement plan that played to the strength of our brand. Understanding our vision, they focused on creating the fun and bold brand perception we were aiming for. We are excited to be working with them”, Raman Raheja, co-founder of Legends League Cricket, said. Story Digital focuses on devising consumer-centric solutions to drive Culture, Commerce, and Communities for brands and businesses, with their key focus on driving end-to-end digital results. They have successfully created a digital presence for sports brands like TCM Sports, VS By Sehwag, Cricuru, and more.