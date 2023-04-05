Story Digital bags the digital mandate for Legends League Cricket

Rohan Chawla, co-founder of Story Digital, says, "As a team, we have always been passionate about creating memorable experiences for cricket fans and players alike. We have continuously proved our prowess in sports marketing and this win is just another testament to our expertise in delivering exceptional social engagement results with solid content creation abilities. We can't wait to bring our innovative ideas and integrated solutions to the table for the 2nd most watched cricket league, after the IPL. This is a huge moment for our team and we look forward to creating a social presence for a tournament that will be talked about for years to come."