Story Digital bags the digital mandate for Wild Stone Fragrances

The account was landed post a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Delhi ofﬁce.
Story Digital will now lead the digital channel strategies of one of India's leading grooming brands - Wild Stone. It will create, manage, and execute end-to-end digital activities for them. The account was landed post a multi-agency pitch and will be managed by the agency's Delhi ofﬁce.
Pratiek Sawhney, co-founder, Story Digital, says, "Our association with Wild Stone is a big win for our team. To live up to the legacy of Wild Stone and for it to stand out in this competitive yet rewarding market, it is of utmost importance to elevate its communication digitally.
As we widen our digital frontiers, we look forward to boosting their digital presence and providing effective digital media strategies through our expertise."
Wild Stone has a signiﬁcant share in the ₹3,000 crore deodorant market in India, which is expected to grow rapidly along with the entire male grooming market - now that people are going out in public spaces again. The brand offers a range of products in the category.
"Story Digital's young, passionate and creative approach ﬁts perfectly with our brand. Their knack for creatively marketing to the youth made us believe they'll be the right digital marketing partners for Wild Stone. While our mainline campaigns have garnered appreciation over the years with engaging and creative strategies, we also hope to build a strong presence on the digital front.", Ankit Daga, head of business development, McNROE Consumer Products , said.
Story Digital focuses on devising consumer-centric solutions to drive Culture, Commerce, and Communities for brands with their key focus on growth. They build brand experiences for the next generation by constantly evolving to deliver results consistently.
Kicking the ﬁrst phase of optimizing digital content strategies for WildStone, the team is now focusing on building and growing the brand's community through a multi-channel approach.