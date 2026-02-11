Story TV appoints Yuzvendra Chahal as chief story officer

Story TV has announced the appointment of Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal as its chief story officer. The platform describes itself as a microdrama-focused content service in India.



In this role, Chahal will work with the Story TV team to contribute to the development of new stories and concepts across genres including romance, sports and thriller. The company said further details on the scope of his involvement will be shared in due course.

Story TV currently hosts a library of more than 600 microdramas spanning multiple genres.