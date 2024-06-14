StoxBox launches 'Brokerage Par Bandh Karo Kharch, Pay Only for Research' campaign

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
With this campaign, StoxBox aims to guide investors towards more informed and profitable trading decisions.
StoxBox, a value brokers and a subsidiary of BP Wealth, announces the launch of its ground breaking brand campaign, Brokerage Par Bandh Karo Kharch, Pay Only for Research. The campaign is designed to address a critical issue highlighted by a recent SEBI study, which found that 90% of traders in the Indian stock market are losing money. By focusing on paying only for research, StoxBox aims to guide investors towards more informed and profitable trading decisions.
This campaign features a series of three videos, each emphasising different aspects of unnecessary expenses that investors often face and how StoxBox can help them create wealth.
The first video challenges the traditional brokerage fee model, urging investors to stop overspending on brokerage fees and instead invest in high-quality research that can lead to better investment outcomes. It highlights the importance of making informed decisions through institution grade research rather than paying for expensive brokerage services. The other films in this series focusses on two other angles, which an investor or a trader faces on a daily basis Tricky Pricing Par Bandh Karo Kharch, Pay Only for Research and Rumours Par Bandh Karo Kharch, Pay Only for Research.
By focusing on high-quality research, investors can avoid common pitfalls, identify lucrative opportunities, and ultimately, create lasting wealth.
"Through our new campaign, we are directly addressing the concerns of investors who are struggling with unnecessary fees and unreliable information," said Vamsi Krishna, CEO of StoxBox. "Our goal is to empower them with top-notch research that leads to informed investment decisions and long-term financial success. At StoxBox, we are committed to helping our clients achieve their financial goals by providing the tools and insights they need to invest wisely."
The campaign videos are available across various digital platforms to reach a broad audience, ensuring that investors from all backgrounds can benefit from this crucial message.