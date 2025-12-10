Streax launches ‘Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast’ campaign with Jasprit Bumrah

Streax has appointed cricketer Jasprit Bumrah as the ambassador for its shampoo hair colour line, introducing the association through a new campaign titled 'Main Fast, Streax Super-Fast.' The film positions Bumrah’s precision and consistency alongside the product’s quick-application format and 5-minute colouring claim.

Streax’s shampoo-format hair colour, priced from Rs 15 and designed for five-minute application, positions the brand to expand quick-grooming adoption across its strong West, North and East India markets by offering a more accessible colouring option.

Priyancka Puri, Sr VP Marketing, Hygienic Research Institute, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Jasprit Bumrah to the Streax family. Streax has always stood for beauty, confidence, and a touch of everyday glamour — and our Streax Shampoo Hair Colour brings that promise to life in the fastest way possible. Today’s consumers want to look

their best instantly, and our super-fast formula delivers gorgeous colour in just minutes, withoutncompromising on shine or quality. Bumrah’s precision, performance, and high-impact presence make him the perfect fit for a brand that believes looking good should be quick, easy, and undeniably glamorous. ‘Main Fast. Streax Super-Fast.’ captures exactly what we’re bringing to the category — gorgeous colour, delivered at the speed India wants.”

Speaking on the collaboration, India’s game-changer and match-winning player Jasprit

Bumrah who is represented by RISE Worldwide said, “Consistency defines everything I do — whether it’s my game or the way I present myself. Partnering with Streax felt natural because their Shampoo Hair Colour stands for exactly what I value: speed, confidence, and results you can trust. Main fast, Streax super-fast is definitely a vibe and sentiment that I connect with.”

The campaign will run across television, digital and social platforms.