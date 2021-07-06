Streax out with music video for shampoo hair colour

The music video - ‘Streaxy’ - has been created and conceptualised by Mullen Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde.
Hair colour brand Streax, by Hygienic Research Institute, has partnered with actor Shah Rukh Khan, to launch a music video that redefines the term ‘Sexy’ and replaces it with ‘Streaxy’.
In the video, the actor can be seen grooving to an upbeat melody, encouraging people to be ‘Streaxy’. The actor pulls off a trendy hairstyle in a ponytail in the video.
The video has been created and conceptualised by Mullen Lowe Lintas and directed by Gauri Shinde. It has been released across digital channels and key Indian markets. It is part of Streax’s campaign that motivates its audience to turn on their charm in under five minutes, with easy-to-use Streax shampoo hair colour.
In a press note about this campaign, Ashish K. Chhabra, joint managing director, Hygienic Research Institute, says, “...‘Streaxy’ can become the new mantra for SRK lovers across the globe. People have loved SRK for over decades and even today, emulate his style, his songs and his dialogues.”
Streax had announced its partnership with Shah Rukh Khan in April this year.