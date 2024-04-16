Streax Professional releases an ad for its Argan Secrets Hair Colour line ft. actress Vaani Kapoor

The storyline is set in a salon setup where Vaani is seen sitting on a salon chair says that she places her trust only in professionals for bringing shine to her hair; cut to salon expert Vipul Chudasama vouching for Streax Professional’s Argan Secrets Hair Colour to bring her hair the desired shine. Further, he advocates that Argan Secrets Hair Colour enriched with Argan and Walnut Oils gives long lasting hair colour along with Mirror Shine. Vaani then urges viewers to achieve this Mirror Shine and long-lasting colour at the nearest hair salon. With this digital ad, the brand aims to target urban women seeking professional –grade hair colour solutions.