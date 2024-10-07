Style Baazar unveils new campaign for Durga Puja

Style Baazar, a fashion retailer brand, has launched a Durga Puja campaign. The digital campaign encourages audiences to embrace their sense of fashion this pujo season. Fronting the campaign is Style Baazar’s brand ambassador, Mimi Chakraborty who is stunning in “Showstopper” looks this season.

Advertisment

Style Baazar’s mainline Durga Puja campaign, #PujoiEbarIAmTheShowstopper, highlights the distinct styles of their customers and audiences. Speaking about the new festive collection, Siddhantt Khemani, chief marketing officer of Style Baazar says, “While most fashion brands prioritize maximising sales, our vision was to ensure that more customers feel like the showstopper in our exclusive festive collection. We wanted the campaign to truly connect with their dreams and desires of hoping to have all eyes on them this pujo season. Thanks to Team Pumpkin, our campaign vision has been perfectly captured through their execution.”

The brand has partnered with a variety of local influencers who shared their journeys of transforming into showstoppers through their shopping experiences at Style Baazar stores. Each influencer aimed for a shared goal: to embrace their inner showstopper by highlighting looks from Soshti to Dashami, making a significant impact on the fashion choices of our audiences during this festive season.

“Our primary goal as a creative team is to develop content that not only resonates with the deepest desires of our audience but also empowers them to express their style. So far, we’ve conducted successful vox pops, collaborations with influencers and content creators alongside quirky product showcase using innovative themes and vibrant music. We’ve also been tailoring our content to meet the specific preferences of Style Baazar’s regional audience by employing dark posting strategies in set regions that feature material in their respective languages,” shared Rashi Garodia, business head at Team Pumpkin, Kolkata.