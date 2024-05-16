SUGAR Cosmetics celebrates #AllMomsAreGoodMoms with mom influencers

“As a mother of two, I am aware of the fact that mothers go through changes not only physically, but also mentally. #AllMomAreGoodMoms underscores the importance of self-care, whether it's a mood-lifting lipstick or a morning run that keeps you fit. There is nothing wrong with being kind to yourself because being a mom doesn’t mean hitting pause on your life, it means striking a balance. It's about acknowledging that taking care of self is as important as caring for our children. Let's redefine motherhood together, breaking stereotypes and embracing the journey wholeheartedly. In this beautiful chaos, we find life's greatest joys and lessons," said Vineeta Singh, CEO and co-founder of SUGAR Cosmetics.