SUGAR Cosmetics launches #ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign with Ranveer Singh and Tamannaah Bhatia

#ShukarHainSUGARHain campaign is a celebration of the many different situations and contexts that the brand’s core audience finds herself in and that SUGAR always has her back no matter what surprise comes her way. The campaign highlights Ranveer (playing Vihaan) taking Tamannaah (playing Arya) home to meet his family. Ranveer, who is nervous, gets a peck from his girlfriend just a moment before his family opens the door to meet them. We see Vineeta Singh, Co-Founder & CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics (playing Vihaan’s sister) and the parents looking confused after seeing Ranveer’s hand covering his cheek. Tamannaah pulls Ranveer’s hand down and whispers “Oh please, SUGAR ki lipstick hai!'' reinforcing that SUGAR lipsticks don’t transfer and there is no lipstick mark on his cheek for him to worry about. The television commercial concludes with Ranveer and Vineeta exclaiming “Shukar hai SUGAR hai!”