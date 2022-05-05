SUGAR Cosmetics' Vineeta Singh on the makeup industry, trends, and social media marketing

“The interesting thing about the COVID pandemic is that it gave us a level playing field when it came to the beauty industry. When we distributed our products via e-commerce, it gave us access to 1000s of pin codes across the country,” she says. Singh also mentions that during the pandemic, the company ramped up focus on content creation - which is ideated, scripted, and executed in house. She says that the content last year garnered roughly ‘billions’ of views.