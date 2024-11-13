Suhana Khan becomes the face of Vivo’s Y-Series smartphones

Vivo, the innovative global smartphone brand, announces Bollywood actor Suhana Khan as the new face of its Y-Series smartphones. She connects with young audiences, boosting vivo’s appeal for style and camera performance.

Advertisment

Suhana will lead the launch of the Y300, the newest addition to the Y Series. The vivo Y300 offers improved style and advanced camera technology for trend-conscious users.

Geetaj Channana, head of corporate strategy at vivo India, said, “Suhana’s dynamic personality and style perfectly capture the essence of the Y Series—where cutting-edge design meets smart functionality. We’re thrilled to partner with her to bring even more exciting, stylish, and valuable experiences to our consumers, elevating the Y Series to new heights.”