Sumanto Chattopadhyay retires: a look back at his creative journey

“We had planned an outdoor shoot with a celebrity and out of nowhere, there was a pre-monsoon shower that ruined the set. Since we couldn’t get the celebrity on different dates, we decided to shift the shoot to an indoors studio and work with a green screen. This was when the use of green screen had recently been introduced and it wasn’t done with a sense of finesse. We were horrified with the results, but we had to keep going back to the drawing board until we could find a usable idea,” he says.