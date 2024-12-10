Sumeet Vyas outwits a ghost in Flipkart's new campaign

Flipkart, an e-commerce platform, announced the launch of its latest campaign, "Flipkart pe TV lena worry-free.” The new campaign by Sociowash aims to raise awareness about Flipkart's Plug & Play initiative and Open Box Delivery. This feature allows customers to verify the functionality of devices before providing the OTP to delivery executives. It also builds trust in purchasing high-value home appliances, especially televisions, on Flipkart.

The new campaign features actor Sumeet Vyas and a ghost as a co-star. The storyline follows Sumeet’s character, who is initially scared by the ghost, representing the concerns customers have when purchasing high-value items online. The ghost moves from being a critic to a "frenemy," emphasising the ease and reliability of Flipkart’s Open Box Delivery service. The campaign conveys that buying a TV from Flipkart is worry-free, aiming to boost customer confidence in making TV purchases.

The campaign video addresses concerns like damaged products, incorrect deliveries, and missing accessories while purchasing high-value electronics. Flipkart introduces its industry-first Plug & Play with Open Box Delivery service. This service allows customers to inspect their TV for any damage or missing parts, plug it in, and ensure it’s working before accepting delivery. Customers can reject the delivery if they are not satisfied and only provide the final OTP after their approval.