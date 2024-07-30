Sumeet Vyas teams up with FNP for Raksha Bandhan Video

In a relatable narrative, Sumeet recounts his playful sibling dynamic in his own unique style. His sister always manages to find unique ways to make him feel “small” with her thoughtful Rakhi gifts. Struggling to find equally special return gifts, Sumeet is directed to FNP.com. The video showcases his genuine amazement at the variety of Rakhis and gifts available on the platform, urging brothers to go beyond the conventional “shagun ka lifafa” and put more effort into their Rakhi gifting.