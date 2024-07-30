Sumeet Vyas teams up with FNP for Raksha Bandhan Video

Sign up for afaqs! Newsletters
The video showcases the dynamic of sibling relationships, where rivalry and affection coexist.
FNP (Ferns N Petals), India’s premier gifting platform, captures the sibling showdown in its latest video collaboration featuring actor Sumeet Vyas.
In a relatable narrative, Sumeet recounts his playful sibling dynamic in his own unique style. His sister always manages to find unique ways to make him feel “small” with her thoughtful Rakhi gifts. Struggling to find equally special return gifts, Sumeet is directed to FNP.com. The video showcases his genuine amazement at the variety of Rakhis and gifts available on the platform, urging brothers to go beyond the conventional “shagun ka lifafa” and put more effort into their Rakhi gifting.
The video positions FNP.com as a platform for thoughtful and convenient Rakhi shopping.
With Rakhi round the corner, Sumeet has some advice for all brothers and sisters: “Go beyond the usual and make your Rakhi truly special with thoughtful gifts from FNP.”
Commenting on the collaboration, Avi Kumar, chief marketing officer at FNP, shared, “Our collaboration with Sumeet Vyas beautifully mirrors his own experience with the brand, bringing authenticity and relatability to the narrative. Through his unique portrayal, we capture how modern siblings express their deep connection through a delightful mix of banter and genuine care, reimagining Rakhi for today’s generation while honoring its timeless spirit.”
FNP offers Rakhis, gifts, chocolates, sweets, dry fruits, gift hampers, and return gifts for Raksha Bandhan. FNP’s 2024 Rakhi collection is now live on the FNP website and app.