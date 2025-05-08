Sun Pharma launches corporate brand campaign in India

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries (Sun Pharma) has launched a corporate brand campaign titled ‘Touching 1,000 Lives Every Minute’. The campaign highlights the company’s role in supporting patients, caregivers, doctors, pharmacists, and communities. It focuses on Sun Pharma’s commitment to innovation, access to medicine, and patient care.

The campaign highlights that 1,000 Sun Pharma medicines are prescribed every minute worldwide, reinforcing its position as India’s top pharmaceutical company. It showcases the brand’s role in daily healthcare.

The integrated, multi-platform campaign spans television, digital, social media, IPL on OTT, and outdoor media for a 3600 coverage. To ensure regional relevance and maximum reach, it is being launched in nine languages— Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Bengali, Gujarati and English. The brand activations will extend to doctors, pharmacists and distributors across India, acknowledging Sun’s partnership with these key stakeholders to make a positive impact on communities.

Commenting on the campaign launch, Kirti Ganorkar, CEO, India Business, Sun Pharma said, “This campaign reflects who we are and the meaningful impact we make — touching a 1,000 lives every single minute across the globe. For over 40 years, people in India have trusted us. Being the No. 1 pharma company in India is a responsibility to care and to serve better. We are proud to play a key role in improving people’s health and well- being.”

The campaign has been crafted by Ogilvy & Mather, Mumbai. Talking about the thought behind the narrative, Prem Narayan, chief strategy officer, Ogilvy India, said, “Sun Pharma is India's No.1 pharma company, with a strong presence in over 100 countries. It enjoys immense trust among doctors, chemists, and the medical fraternity. However, everyday consumers are not as aware of Sun Pharma and its largeness despite its presence across households. Our attempt is to not only create awareness but also build affinity and trust among everyday consumers and other stakeholders”.