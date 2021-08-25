Sunfeast Dark Fantasy says, ‘Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru’ in latest ad spot

Featuring actress Alia Bhatt, the TVC is a mix of Hindi and English, and has been released on the brand’s social media handles.
Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, the premium centre-filled cookie brand from Kolkata-based FMCG giant ITC, has just launched a campaign, titled ‘Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru’. With its popular jingle ‘Can’t-Wait Won’t Wait’, the cookie brand has already positioned itself as the irresistible sweet indulgence offering.
As an extension of the jingle and in line with the evolving times, the brand has now put the spotlight on encouraging people to bring their fantasies alive at the end of the day.
The campaign (thought) has been conceptualised by FCB India, while Dentsu Webchutney has worked on the digital campaign. Unwinding after a hard day’s work and biting into a small piece of indulgence has taken various manifestations in the ‘Din Khatam, Fantasy Shuru’ campaign.
The campaign commenced with a cryptic tweet, which explored the audience’s creative flair and identified things they would like bring to an end for their fantasy to start. Over 30 brands and many Twitter users participated in this conversation.
The brand has also put up digital billboards in Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru. Some interesting tweets were featured on these billboards. Fans featured on these billboards also took to Twitter to express their excitement. Additionally, the brand also released a series of crossword (puzzles) in newspapers across India to actively communicate with the consumers.
Dark Fantasy launched its TVC, featuring Bollywood actress and brand ambassador, Alia Bhatt. The ad captures the end of the day feeling that one typically experiences. Bhatt is able to melt those worries away by simply having a cookie.
The ad highlights that it is important to take a break and indulge in ‘me time’ towards the end of the day. It may also be noted that the premium biscuit brand is attempting to own a specific time of the day and become a go-to snack for consumers who are looking to relax after a hectic day.
Commenting on the campaign, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, biscuits & cakes cluster, foods division, ITC, said, “Every day ends on a different note for everyone. Some days end on a high note, with a sense of achievement, while some may end with lingering thoughts about a multitude of things. It is in moments like these that people seek comfort for oneself, and Dark Fantasy can be their partner, as they unwind for that day. A brand grows when it continues to be relevant in consumers’ lives and, through this campaign, Dark Fantasy wants to help them find their sweet spot to indulge in their little fantasies.”
The bilingual TVC, which has been shot in a blend of Hindi and English, has been released on the brand’s social media handles, like Instagram and Facebook, and YouTube. The TVC is also on available in four South Indian languages, i.e., Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu and Kannada.
Expert review:
Kalyan Karmakar, a food writer and marketing insights specialist at Finely Chopped Consulting, says that the desire and need to switch off is a very real one in the pressure cooker-like times that we are currently living in.
“This has got accentuated ever since the (COVID) pandemic struck. At such times, food often offers comfort, indulgence and a much-needed break; and an ad film’s creative team plays on that,” he signs off.