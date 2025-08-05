Sunfeast Dark Fantasy’s new film with SRK highlights sweet surprises in tiffins

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has launched a new ad film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, as part of its continuing campaign ‘Har Dil Ki Sweet Ending’. The film draws from a simple insight—while meals often end with dessert, tiffins typically do not. With this, the brand introduces its latest proposition: ‘Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending’.

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the ad takes a slice-of-life approach, portraying a father-son duo adding a Dark Fantasy cookie to their tiffin, only to discover that the mother has already done the same. The film

Sunfeast Dark Fantasy has launched a new ad film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, as part of its continuing campaign ‘Har Dil Ki Sweet Ending’. The film draws from a simple insight—while meals often end with dessert, tiffins typically do not. With this, the brand introduces its latest proposition: ‘Har Tiffin Ki Sweet Ending’.

Conceptualised by FCB Ulka, the ad takes a slice-of-life approach, portraying a father-son duo adding a Dark Fantasy cookie to their tiffin, only to discover that the mother has already done the same. The film aims to capture moments of everyday warmth, mischief, and connection through food.

Dark Fantasy’s Choco Fills - known for their molten chocolate centre and convenient packaging - are positioned as a practical indulgence for modern-day lunchboxes, catering to both children and working adults.

Excited about the new ad film, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC, said, "At Sunfeast Dark Fantasy, we’re always looking for meaningful ways to bring indulgence into everyday moments. With this campaign, we wanted to highlight a relatable truth - tiffin often miss out on a sweet ending. Our film brings this to life in a charming and playful way, and we’re delighted to have Shah Rukh Khan embody this story that’s both endearing and delicious."

Shah Rukh Khan, expressed his views on the latest ad campaign, "There’s something timeless about the joy of a sweet surprise in your tiffin. This film was such a delight to shoot - it’s fun, it’s warm, and it brings alive those small but special family moments we all cherish. And of course, working with Dark Fantasy means indulging in the treat myself!"

Suchitra Gahlot, national creative director, FCB Ulka said, "Our creative approach was to turn a simple mealtime habit into an emotional, relatable story. The father-son duo, the mischievous plan, and the intuitive mom come together to celebrate modern family dynamics and indulgence—exactly what Dark Fantasy stands for."