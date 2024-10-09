Sunfeast Marie Light’s campaign promotes equality with dual nameplates

Sunfeast Marie Light and actress Jyotika come together in a new initiative to inspire couples to celebrate their partnerships as equals. It brings to light the importance of shared recognition in every aspect of life, starting from something as simple as a nameplate outside their house.

Advertisment

A survey conducted by Sunfeast Marie Light reveals that two-thirds of households do not have both partners’ names on the nameplate. Through this initiative the brand aims to encourage couples to recognise and celebrate their shared contributions and highlight the importance of strong partnerships, by having both partners’ names on the nameplate. The brand is also facilitating the consumers who don’t have both partners’ names on their nameplate, to make a customised name plate design.

Speaking about the latest campaign, Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer for the Biscuits and Cakes Business of ITC Limited’s Foods Division, said, “Sunfeast Marie Light champions the idea of a strong team in every household. In a relationship, both partners play an equal role in strengthening the bond. More often than not, it is the light moments spent with each other that strengthen the bond between husband and wife. With this initiative, we are pushing this idea further and attempting to bring about a change in the society. Having both husband and wife’s name on the nameplate is perhaps a small gesture but speaks volumes of the shared partnership.”

Jyothika, actress and brand ambassador Sunfeast Marie Light, said "I firmly believe that equality begins at home. Displaying both partners' names on the nameplate may seem like a small gesture, but it represents a larger commitment to equality in relationship. I know first-hand the impact it can have on one's self-worth and relationships. Together, we can create a more supportive society, one nameplate at a time."

In the latest ad featuring Jyotika, Senthil surprises Jyotika by showing their nameplate to her, with both their names on it, symbolising their equal partnership. A light-hearted moment ensues as they discuss the nameplate. It ends with Jyotika mentioning that such small steps help build a strong team. Jyotika appeals to the viewers to bring a change by having both partners’ names on their nameplates.