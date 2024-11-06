Sunfeast Marie Light's new campaign highlights Chhath Puja traditions

ITC's Sunfeast Marie Light has released a new song to celebrate Chhath Puja. The song highlights the festival's cultural narratives and religious significance, emphasising the worship of the Sun, which aligns with the brand's values.

The Sunfeast Marie Light Chhath Puja campaign visually incorporates Madhubani art, celebrating the cultural heritage of the region and adding depth to the festival’s narrative in the campaign video.

Ali Harris Shere, the chief operating officer of the Biscuits and Cakes Business at ITC’s Foods Division, said " Chhath puja is a celebration of devotion, community, and reverence for the Sun. Through this song, Sunfeast Marie Light aims to connect with the spirit of the festival and the stories that resonate across generations. Our song is a humble tribute to the festival's essence and the selfless dedication of devotees.

The music video has been released across Sunfeast Marie Light's social media platforms, including YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.