Sunfeast Mom’s Magic launches Ghee Roasted Nuts cookies with new TVC

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has launched its new Ghee Roasted Nuts cookies, drawing from familiar kitchen moments associated with ghee-roasted ingredients.

The product is positioned around the aroma and flavour of nuts roasted in ghee, a process common in many Indian households. The brand says the cookies are made with cashews and almonds and aim to recreate a taste linked to home-style preparation.

The practice of roasting nuts in ghee is a long-standing element of Indian cooking. The brand notes that combining this aroma with roasted nuts aims to create a cookie with a soft texture and a warm flavour profile.

Speaking about the launch, Ms. Kavita Chaturvedi, BU chief executive, Biscuits & Confections, Foods Division ITC said: “Roasting nuts in ghee has always been one of the most treasured rituals in Indian cooking. With Mom’s Magic Ghee Roasted Nuts, we wanted to recreate that signature nostalgia in a cookie — using nuts roasted in ghee, just the way moms do. Every bite is crafted to evoke that familiar warmth and comfort.”

The nationwide rollout is supported by a TVC conceptualised by Ogilvy. The film uses a hostel setting, where two friends share the product, triggering a memory sequence. The narrative moves to a kitchen scene where a mother is roasting nuts in ghee, before returning to the present moment.

The film concludes with the line: 'Maa ki yaad kaise nahi aayegi — ghee-roasted nuts waale Sunfeast Mom’s Magic Cookies.'

Speaking about the TVC, Mr. Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South said: “This idea came from the insight that nothing tastes better than a piece of nostalgia on your tongue: how certain tastes trigger memory structures that bring back your mom’s love.”

The product will be available across retail and e-commerce platforms in India.