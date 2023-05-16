Sunfeast Supermilk's groovy anthem is call for CSK fans to #StrongaaWhistlePodu

The campaign celebrates the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase.
Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits from ITC Foods, has released an electrifying fan anthem - ‘Ready Madi Adi’ (Get Ready…Fold your Fingers..Blow a Whistle in Tamil) - to celebrate the undying spirit and the unbridled passion of the Chennai Super Kings fanbase. With the season in full swing & SuperKings registering a Strong performance, Sunfeast Supermilk Biscuits is thrilled to offer a new way for Chennai Super Kings fans to show their support for their favourite team. Created with foot-tapping music, the anthem is a catchy and upbeat track that captures the essence of what it means to be a Chennai Super Kings fan.
The anthem encapsulates the true spirit of the game & is a clarion call to all the CSK fans to blow a strong whistle and show support to their favourite team. It has been sung and composed by Tenma while the lyrics were penned by creative agency Mind Your Language from Chennai. This anthem further strengthens the brand’s partnership with CSK and the messaging of #StrongaaWhistlePodu’, where fans are asked to not just do a normal whistle for their team this season but to have the Strong Milk Biscuit & do a Strong Whistle for CSK.
Speaking about the launch of the anthem Ali Harris Shere, chief operating officer, Biscuits & Cakes Cluster, Foods Division, ITC said, “Celebrating the fandom of CSK, the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem is an attempt by Sunfeast Supermilk to create a deeper connection with the audience and further amplify our #StrongaaWhistlePodu’ campaign. The team has a massive fan following and this anthem aims to celebrate the spirit of these fans and their love for their team.”
Sivamani, a renowned drummer, who has covered the anthem in his own inimitable style said, “I’ve been huge supporter of Chennai Super Kings since the first season. As a Superfan, I’m happy to be partnering with Sunfeast Supermilk for the ‘Ready Madi Adi’ fan anthem. It was so catchy that I had to make a cover version myself! I’m geared up to cheer for CSK with a Strong Whistle!”.
The anthem will be further amplified through promotions on Moj platform with a hashtag challenge. The brand has collaborated with CSK to launch it across all of its social media channels and has engage with CSK fans and influencers like Saravanan and Sivamani to create content using this anthem.