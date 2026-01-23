Sunfeast Wowzers taps ASMR trend in new snack campaign

Sunfeast Wowzers from ITC has rolled out a new campaign titled Wowzers Cheesy Nahi Cheesier, marking a shift in how the brand is communicating indulgence-led snacking to younger audiences.

The campaign focuses on heightened sensory appeal, positioning the product’s 28-layer cracker structure and cheesy crème filling as the central narrative. The communication reflects a broader trend in snacking, where taste is accompanied by texture, sound and visual experience, particularly among youth audiences seeking shareable and immersive food moments.

Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film is set in a fast-paced, informal social setting, capturing friends during casual snack breaks. The creative relies heavily on ASMR-inspired audio cues, using sound and rhythm to underline the crunch and creaminess of the product. Rather than traditional product-led messaging, the film uses sensory storytelling to mirror how younger consumers engage with food today.

Commenting on the new campaign, Suraj Kathuria, head of Marketing, Sunfeast at ITC Limited, said, “Youth look for snacks that are bold, expressive and sensorial, something that stands out in both taste and experience. With Wowzers, we’ve leaned into what makes the product truly distinctive by making the indulgence even cheesier and bringing that to life through a fresh, high-energy film. The idea was to create a communication that feels immersive and culturally in sync, where the product’s layered crunch and cheesy payoff are experienced as much visually as they are in taste.”

From a creative standpoint, the campaign seeks to move away from functional claims and instead build recall through cultural and behavioural cues familiar to younger consumers. The use of ASMR aligns with the growing popularity of sound-led content across social platforms, especially within food and snack categories.

Adding the creative perspective, Puneet Kapoor, chief creative officer, Ogilvy South, said: “I still recall biting into Wowzers at the ITC office, with the whole team instantly falling for the multi-sensorial snacking experience, led by that indulgent cheesy hit. The campaign idea was simply to demonstrate the truth we tasted first: the proof of the tasty, cheesy cracker is in the munching.”

The campaign is being rolled out across television and digital platforms, with the film positioned as a reflection of evolving snacking behaviour rather than a conventional product demonstration.